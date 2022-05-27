New this week: ‘Interceptor,’ Post Malone and ‘Fire Island’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Post Malone and Drive-By Truckers, “Fast & Furious” alum Elsa Pataky leading her own action picture with “Interceptor,” and PBS’ “National Memorial Day Concert” returning live after years of taped presentations because of COVID-19. Ben Whishaw stars in “This is Going to Hurt,” a comedy-drama set in a gynecology and obstetrics ward, while screenwriter and comedian Joel Kim Booster looked to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” as the inspiration for his modern romantic comedy “Fire Island,” coming to Hulu on June 3.