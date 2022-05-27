Pakistan rights activist gets bail in army defamation case

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani women’s rights activist has been granted preemptive bail in a move that protects her from arrest after the army accused her of slandering the country’s military chief. Her lawyer says the order on Friday by the Islamabad High Court came a day after the military made an official complaint with the police against Imaan Mazari, accusing her of using derogatory and hateful remarks against Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. The lawyer says she is accused of inciting against the armed forces and defaming Bajwa. Under Pakistan’s legal system, a person can seek a court order, or preemptive bail, protecting them from arrest by police.