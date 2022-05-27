Quentin Tarantino book ‘Cinema Speculation’ to land Oct. 25

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Quentin Tarantino’s next book is a nonfiction dispatch from a lifelong movie fanatic. “Cinema Speculation,” to be published Oct. 25, will center on films from the 1970s that influenced the director during childhood. The book, announced Friday by Harper, comes a year after his best-selling novelization of his movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Harper is calling “Cinema Speculation” a combination of “film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history.” Tarantino, 59, is also known for such movies as “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs” and “Django Unchained.”