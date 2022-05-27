Trial tied to Russia probe ends with debate: Did lawyer lie?

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prosecutor has told federal jurors in Washington that a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign hid his partisan interests from the FBI as he pushed “pure opposition research” related to Donald Trump and Russia in the weeks before the election. But Michael Sussmann’s defense team has used its closing arguments to deny that Sussmann lied to the FBI. And his team says the alleged false statement doesn’t matter anyway because Sussmann was presenting national security information that the FBI would have looked into, no matter the source. At the time of Sussmann’s FBI meeting in September 2016, the bureau was already investigating whether Russia and the Trump campaign were colluding to sway the election.