US levels new sanctions after North Korea missile launches

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is targeting two Russian banks in sanctions over their alleged support for North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Friday’s Treasury Department sanctions followed three new ballistic missile launches by North Korea on Tuesday, including one intercontinental missile. The launches came hours after President Joe Biden ended an Asian trip in which he stressed Washington’s commitment to defending its allies from the North’s nuclear threat. On Thursday, vetoes by Russia and China blocked an attempted U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution over the launches. The new sanctions targets include two Russian banks, Far Eastern and Sputnik.