Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response

By DAVE COLLINS and MICHAEL MELIA

Associated Press

The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system’s small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight. Preparing for mass shootings is a small part of what school police officers do, but local experts say the preparation for officers assigned to schools in Texas — including mandatory active shooter training — provides them with as solid a foundation as any. A gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. As students called 911, officers waited more than 45 minutes to confront the gunman.