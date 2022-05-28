Former Albanian President Bujar Nishani dies at 55

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania says former President Bujar Nishani has died at 55 following a serious health problem. President Ilir Meta wrote on Facebook that he had learned “with sadness and deep regret that President Bujar Nishani passed away” on Saturday. No further details were released but a month ago Nishani went to Germany to be treated for a serious liver illness. Nishani served as president from 2012 until 2017, the youngest and sixth president in post-communist Albania. Prior to that he served as the country’s interior and justice ministers. Nishani hailed from Albania’s center-right Democratic Party. He is survived by his spouse, a son and a daughter.