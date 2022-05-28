Iran police disperse crowd gathered at collapsed building

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reports that police lobbed canisters of tear gas and fired in the air to disperse people gathered near the site of a collapsed 10-story building that left 28 people dead. The report said people insisted on entering the site in the southwestern city of Abadan on Friday night and the gathering turned into a riot. Police then dispersed people from the area. It said in other cities people gathered peacefully to mourn. A video posted online showed a security officer in Abadan yelling “go back” while pointing his weapon directly at a group of people and firing. It was unclear whether anyone was hurt.