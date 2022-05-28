Pope, Anglican, Scottish church leaders to pray in Africa

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis, the archbishop of Canterbury and a church of Scotland prelate will together lead a prayer vigil for peace while visiting South Sudan next month. The Vatican on Saturday released details of the pontiff’s July 2-7 African travels, which he will begin in Congo. Then Francis travels to South Sudan, where he will make what is being billed as an historic “ecumenical pilgrimage of peace” along with Rev. Justin Welby, the Anglican leader, and with the Right Rev. Iain Greenshields, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. The churchmen hope their visit will boost a 2018 agreement aimed at ending civil war in South Sudan.