Severe water shortages strain wheat harvest in Iraq

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi farmers say they are paying the price for a government decision to irrigate only 50% of agricultural lands, due to low water levels. The development comes as worldwide prices for wheat have soared due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Salah Chelab expects his harvest yields to be just half compared to last year and fears his crops will die amid low rainfall and dwindling water reserves. His concerns spawn from government decisions that have prioritized food security over strategies to mitigate desertification and introduce modern technologies to farmers.