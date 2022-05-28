Show’s over for famed cabaret show at France’s Lido

By JADE LE DELEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — It’s the end of an era for the famed Lido cabaret on Paris’ Champs-Elysees. Amid financial troubles and changing times, the venue’s new corporate owner is ditching most of the Lido’s staff and its high-kicking, high-glamour dance shows. The shows date back to the 1930s and inspired copycats from Las Vegas to Beirut. Instead the Lido will offer more modest musical revues. Dancers, other employees and union activists are gathering Saturday in front of the Lido to try to save their jobs and the history of the cabaret. Artists plan a performance to pay homage to the historic venue.