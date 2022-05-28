UN experts: Libya’s security threatened by foreign fighters

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say in a new report that Libya faces a serious security threat from foreign fighters and private military companies, especially Russia’s Wagner Group which they say has violated international law. The experts also accused Libyan armed groups of using unlawful detention to punish perceived opponents, ignoring international and domestic civil rights laws, including laws prohibiting torture. The panel of experts say in particular “migrants have been extremely vulnerable to human rights abuses and regularly subjected to acts of slavery, rape and torture.” The oil-rich North African nation plunged into turmoil after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The report was obtained late Friday by The Associated Press.