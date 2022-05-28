US state legislators praise abortion access in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of U.S. state legislators from Texas, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and North Carolina have toured Mexico and say they are impressed by efforts to expand abortion access south of the border. The legislators visited the three largest cities, Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. They praised the efforts of Mexican activists to guarantee access for women who want an abortion, even those from U.S. states like Texas. The is anecdotal evidence that women from Texas are crossing into Mexico to obtain Plan B or other morning-after pills, and some Mexican activists want to help them.