1st of 2022, Hurricane Agatha forms in Pacific off Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season has formed off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is heading quickly for land. Hurricane Agatha could make landfall on Monday near Puerto Escondido in the southern state of Oaxaca. On Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said the center of Agatha was located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) west-southwest of Puerto Angel, with winds of 75 mph (120 kph). The civil defense office in Oaxaca said the hurricane’s outer bands were already hitting the coast. The office published photos of fishermen hauling their boats up on beaches to protect them from the storm.