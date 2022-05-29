A doll brings pride, identity for Brazil Indigenous woman

By DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Luakam Anambé wanted her newborn granddaughter to have a doll – something she’d never owned as a child working in slave-like conditions in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. But she wanted the doll to share their Indigenous features, and there was nothing like that in stores. So she sewed one herself from cloth and stuffing. The doll had brown skin, dark hair, and the same face and body paint used by the Anambé people. It delighted passersby; while Indigenous dolls can be found elsewhere in Latin America, they remain mostly absent in Brazil. A business idea was born, and her home now doubles as a workshop where she and her daughter produce dolls.