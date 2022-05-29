As China seeks big Pacific deal, many in Fiji see benefits

By AILEEN TORRES-BENNETT and NICK PERRY

Associated Press

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — For Georgina Matilda, working for Chinese infrastructure company China Railway means that she can put food on the table for her children. Like many Fijians, Matilda sees a benefit in foreign investment wherever it comes from, so long as it uplifts the people. The welcoming attitude by many in Fiji and elsewhere in the South Pacific comes as China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi sweeps through on an island-hopping tour amid growing international concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the region. On Monday, Wang hosts a key meeting in Fiji with foreign ministers from 10 Pacific nations he hopes will endorse a sweeping new agreement covering everything from security to fisheries. But some nations, including Micronesia, are pushing back.