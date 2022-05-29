How Biden, cops and advocates forged deal on police and race

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations that led to the executive order on race and policing signed last week by President Joe Biden had been in danger of breaking down. Earlier this year, law enforcement groups believed the order was shaping up as too harsh toward officers. Instead of seeing the effort fall apart, the White House and the Fraternal Order of Police agreed to start over. The final version brought together law enforcement leaders, civil rights activists, and families of people who had been killed by police. While no one seeking a policing overhaul thinks Biden’s order goes far enough, many consider it an important step forward.