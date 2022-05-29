Rocker Ronnie Hawkins, dies at 87, patron of Canadian rock

TORONTO (AP) — Ronnie Hawkins, a brash rockabilly star from Arkansas who became a patron of the Canadian music scene has died at age 87. His wife Wanda confirmed the death on Sunday. Hawkins nicknamed himself “The King of Rockabilly” and had minor hits in the 1950s with “Mary Lou” and “Odessa.” But he was best know for fostering rock and roll north of the border in Canada, where he brought together a backing group that would later become superstars on their own as The Band. In 2013, Hawkins was named a member of the Order of Canada for “his contributions to the development of the music industry in Canada.”