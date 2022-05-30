2 killed, 19 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a crash in Nebraska’s capital has left two dead and 19 others hospitalized, including many pedestrians. The Lincoln Police Department tweeted early Monday morning that the two people who were killed had been inside one of the cars involved in the Sunday night crash. Both victims were female. Of the others who sustained injuries, one victim had life-threatening injuries, while the others sustained less serious injuries. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the crash or why there was a crowd on O St., one of Lincoln’s main roads.