7 wounded in Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting, police say

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police say rival motorcycle gangs were involved in a metro Las Vegas freeway shooting that injured seven people over the weekend. Police in the Vegas suburb of Henderson police say three suspects were arrested in Sunday’s shooting on the freeway with people associated with the Hells Angels and the Vagos gangs. A police statement says officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds and that six were taken to a hospital. A seventh injured person also arrived at a hospital was confirmed to have been involved in the shooting. It wasn’t clear whether all of the injured had gunshot wounds. Police say the suspects face suspicion of attempted murder charges.