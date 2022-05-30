Biden sees chance of ‘rational’ Republican approach on guns

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says there may some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman in the Texas school shooting. Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday that some Republicans who’ve been against more gun restrictions may have been jolted by the massacre into what he calls a more “rational” approach. And he says there’s simply “no rational basis” for the sort of assault-type weapons that were in the hands of the gunman. Biden says the “Second Amendment was never absolute.” He’s back from the shattered Texas community of Uvalde, where he mourned for three-plus hours with anguished families of the dead.