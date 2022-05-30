Boat capsizes on Colorado lake; 1 dead, 1 missing, 10 hurt

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A boat has capsized on a Colorado lake, leaving one woman dead, 10 people hospitalized and one man missing. Authorities told KRDO-TV that eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday night when high winds apparently overturned the boat. The woman died at the scene and a child was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter. Search and rescue crews were looking for the missing man using sonar but warned that their effort could be difficult because the water is deep and cold. The lake is about 40 miles south of Colorado Springs.