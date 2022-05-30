Death toll from Brazil floods at least 91, with dozens lost

By DAVID BILLER

Associated Press

Authorities in northeastern Brazil’s Pernambuco state say that 91 deaths have been confirmed from weekend flooding, with more two dozen people still missing. Officials say that hundreds of state and federal rescue workers are searching for 26 people currently unaccounted for., according to the official statement. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday flew over the affected area of Pernambuco’s capital, Recife, and neighboring areas. He noted the country has recently experienced similar disasters in the mountains above Rio de Janeiro, in southern Bahia state and in Minas Gerais state.