Greece planning major wall extension on border with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they are planning a major extension of a wall along the country’s border with Turkey and are seeking European Union financial support for the additional construction. The migration affairs minister said the steel wall would be extended from 40 to 120 kilometers (25 to 75 miles). Construction work is due to start later this year. Last year, twelve countries including Greece, requested EU funding for border walls which are currently financed by national budgets. The EU Commission does not currently pay for wall construction at its external borders, arguing that it would drain funds from other migration-related activities, including financing the EU border protection agency, Frontex.