Japan complains over Seoul marine survey in disputed waters

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has lodged a complaint over a South Korean ship conducting a marine survey in waters near Japanese-claimed islands controlled by Seoul. A government spokesperson says it was “totally unacceptable” that a South Korean research ship was spotted trailing what appeared to be a cable near the islands, which Japan calls Takeshima and South Korea calls Dokdo. He said the two sides held talks about the incident but both reiterated their previous claims to the territory. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry says it cannot accept the Japanese complaint. It calls the survey a legitimate act conducted in line with domestic and international law.