Prelate of Nigeria Methodist church abducted in southeast

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The head of the Methodist Church Nigeria has been abducted in southeast Nigeria, a region which has grappled with violent attacks and abductions in recent years, the police told The AP on Monday. His Eminence Samuel Kanu Uche was abducted on Sunday alongside two other senior clerics with him along a highway in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia state, police spokesperson Geoffrey Ogbonna said. No group has claimed responsibility for the prelate’s kidnap which the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) condemned. The association called on Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to “give an express order to the security agencies to free them immediately and stop the incessant abduction of clerics and other innocent Nigerians forthwith.”