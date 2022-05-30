Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

Since the Columbine High School massacre more than 20 years ago, police have been trained to quickly confront shooters in the horrific attacks that have followed. But officers in Uvalde, Texas, took more than an hour to kill a shooter who massacred 19 children, a lapse of time that will likely be a key part of a Justice Department probe that could last months. The timeline of the police response is confounding for experts who say a quick response to active shooters is drilled into police. Others question why a school police chief was able to make the call to delay entry into the classroom.