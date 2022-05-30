Recorded Future CEO on cybersecurity firm’s journalistic aim

By FRANK BAJAK

AP Technology Writer

SOMERVILLE, Massachusetts (AP) — The cybersecurity firm Recorded Future boasts some 1,400 clients and enjoys considerable respect. But the threat-intelligence business wasn’t enough for CEO Christopher Ahlberg. Two years ago, he launched an online news service called The Record. Following the model set by Bloomberg, Ahlberg says “We want all the data, all the analytics, all the research, all the news in one place.” Ahlberg spoke recently with The Associated Press about the site’s genesis and plans.