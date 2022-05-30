Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

By CLAUDIA LAUER

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Black communities have been especially hard hit amid a national surge in traffic fatalities. Those sobering statistics could give new momentum to plans to redesign what is known in Philadelphia as the “corridor of death,” Roosevelt Boulevard. From 10% to 13% of the city’s traffic fatalities occurred each year on Roosevelt prior to the pandemic. Officials say speed cameras have helped keep the number of fatalities there steady even as they have increased significantly across the city during the pandemic. Philadelphia hopes a federal priority on equity will mean a greater chance of funding to pare down the 12-lane road and make safety improvements.