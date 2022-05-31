Americas summit agenda takes shape, but who will show up?

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Summit of the Americas is only one week away, and it’s still unclear if Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be attending. Senior officials from President Joe Biden’s administration are playing down the guessing game, insisting that the gathering in Los Angeles can be a success either way. But the absence of Latin America’s second most populous country — not to mention a top U.S. trading partner — would be a significant blow to a summit that has already suffered from disagreements before it even starts.