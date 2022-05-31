Denmark holds referendum on EU defense amid Ukraine war

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish citizens are voting in a referendum that will decide whether their country will abandon its 30-year-old opt-out from the European Union’s common defense policy. The Danish referendum comes as the latest example of European countries seeking closer defense links with allies in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It follows Sweden and Finland’s historic bids to join NATO. Danes are historically skeptical about EU efforts to deepen cooperation. But poll show voters likely to vote yes to abolishing the exemption. The main effect of abandoning the opt-out would be that Danish officials could stay in the room when EU colleagues discuss defense topics and Danish forces could take part in EU military operations.