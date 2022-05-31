Elvis image bans shake, rattle and roll Las Vegas chapels

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas chapels of love that use Elvis Presley’s likeness could find themselves becoming Heartbreak Hotels. The licensing company that controls the name and image of Elvis is ordering some Sin City chapel operators to stop using Elvis in themed wedding ceremonies. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Authentic Brands Group sent cease-and-desist letters earlier this month to multiple chapels. Wedding operators have been told by the end of this month. Elvis images and impersonators are closely tied to the Law Vegas wedding industry some say the move could decimate their businesses. Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya says this could not have come at a worse time.