Ex-Hawaii councilman sentenced to 20 years for dealing meth

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge has sentenced a former elected Hawaii county official to 20 years in prison for leading a drug-trafficking ring. Arthur Brun pleaded guilty last year to drug trafficking, assaulting a law enforcement officer and other charges. Brun says he sold methamphetamine to support his drug habit while he was a county council member on the island of Kauai. He was indicted with 11 others. Prosecutors say all co-defendants pleaded guilty to various charges. When Brun was arrested in 2020, he was vice chair of the council’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee. His term ended later that year while he was incarcerated. Brun was sentenced last week.