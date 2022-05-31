EXPLAINER: A look at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault civil trial

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eleven months after he was freed from prison, 85-year-old Bill Cosby will again be the defendant in a sexual assault proceeding. This time it’s for a civil case in California. Judy Huth, who is now 64, alleges that in 1975 when she was 16, Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion. Cosby’s lawyers say Huth was not a minor when they went to the mansion, and no assault took place. Cosby will not testify or attend the trial. The case is one of the few remaining legal actions against Cosby after his criminal conviction was thrown out, and his insurer settled many other lawsuits.