Federal lawmakers seek review of New England asylum cases

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Congressional leaders in New England are calling for a federal investigation into the low rate of approvals by the region’s asylum office. Eight Democratic lawmakers from Massachusetts and Maine issued a letter Thursday seeking a formal review of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Boston asylum office. It processes claims for refugees in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The lawmakers say their request was prompted by a March report that found the office approved 15.5% of asylum applications. That compares with the national average of 28%. Spokespeople for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Homeland Security inspector general’s office have not commented.