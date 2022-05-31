UEFA starting to gather evidence for Champions League probe

By ROB HARRIS and STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writers

Some key matters will need to be scrutinized when a UEFA-commissioned independent review assesses the disorder and chaos surrounding the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris. European soccer’s governing body says “evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties” regarding the off-field issues that marred one of the world’s biggest club games on Saturday. That evidence should include the planning and organization of the event, the policing and stewarding, ticketing, the messaging and reaction of UEFA officials and any role that locals played in exploiting the problems.