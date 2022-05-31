New federal lawsuits target ex-cop who killed George Floyd

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Minnesotans have filed federal civil rights lawsuits against the city of Minneapolis and former Officer Derek Chauvin. They allege they were traumatized in 2017 when Chauvin used what they call his “signature move” of kneeling on a subject’s neck, which is how he killed George Floyd in 2020. Both lawsuits filed Tuesday claim racism was behind his actions. Plaintiffs John Pope Jr. and Zoya Code are Black and Chauvin is white. Chauvin’s attorneys have not responded to requests for comment, but the City Attorney’s Office calls the incidents “disturbing” and says it hopes to reach settlements.