Philippine police say they killed 4 Chinese kidnap suspects

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say they have killed four suspected Chinese kidnappers in a gunbattle and rescued a Chinese man they allegedly abducted in a central city. Officials say police, backed by a SWAT team, raided a hideout in Lapu Lapu city after tracking down the suspects, who had received a partial ransom payment through a Chinese smartphone app. Police say the suspects opened fire at law enforcers, sparking a gunbattle that killed all four suspects. They say the kidnapping victim, who was seized by gunmen from his home in Lapu Lapu last week, was safely rescued.