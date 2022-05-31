Police report describes Vagos bikers ambush by Hells Angels

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A police report describes a Memorial Day weekend shooting on a Las Vegas-area freeway as an apparent ambush by Hells Angels members on rival Vagos biker gang members returning from a veterans cemetery ride. Henderson police said Tuesday that Las Vegas Hells Angels chapter President Richard Devries and club recruits Russell Smith and Stephen Alo were arrested late Sunday. Police say at least six of the seven people treated at hospitals were Vagos members or affiliates. Reports don’t say if anyone in the Vagos group fired weapons, or if all those who were injured received gunshot wounds. Jail and court records don’t show yet if Devries, Alo and Smith have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.