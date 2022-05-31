Serb president pledges EU course, hints Russia sanctions

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Aleksandar Vucic has been sworn in for his second 5-yar term as Serbia’s president, pledging to keep the Balkan country on its European Union membership path and hinting that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine. Despite voting in favor of three U.N. resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Serbia remains the only European state that has not joined sanctions against its ally Moscow. In his inaugural speech in parliament Tuesday, Vucic said that the country’s future right-wing government will need to work harder on the country’s EU membership bid.