Sidney DuPont finds a ‘powerful, dynamic and necessary’ role

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney DuPont knew he’d made the right career decision when musical theater icon Chita Rivera not only threw a shoe at him but also slapped his face. It was in 2019 at a workshop of the Broadway musical “Paradise Square.” DuPont and A.J. Shively were performing an early number from the show for guests that included Rivera. Rivera was so taken by the performance that she had tears in her eyes and her astonished reaction almost looked like fury. Off came her shoes and out came her hand — all out of love. DuPont is now a Tony Award nominee. DuPont is nominated for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical.