Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — State police say the Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock. Investigators initially said the teacher propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the building May 24. Travis Considine, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday that investigators have determined the teacher removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus but that it did not lock. The teacher has not been identified.