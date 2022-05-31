UK Conservatives growing restive over Johnson’s leadership

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it’s time for the government to “move on” after months of scandal. Some of his Conservative Party colleagues think it’s time he moved on instead. A dozen Conservative lawmakers have called for a vote on Johnson’s leadership since last week. That’s when an investigator’s report blamed “failures of leadership and judgment” for allowed boozy government parties that broke the U.K.’s COVID-19 lockdown rules. A no-confidence vote will be triggered if 15% of Conservative lawmakers write letters calling for one. The number is growing, and senior Conservative legislator Bob Neill said Tuesday it was “in the party’s interest, and actually the country’s interest, for him to move on.”