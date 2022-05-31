UN condemns piracy in world’s hotspot — the Gulf of Guinea

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution strongly condemning piracy, armed robbery and hostage-taking in the Gulf of Guinea, the world’s top hotspot for attacks on shipping and seafarers. The resolution sponsored by Ghana and Norway was adopted Tuesday. It calls on countries on Africa’s west coast along the Gulf of Guinea to criminalize piracy and armed robbery at sea and take action to penalize perpetrators. It stresses the importance of enhanced coordination among countries on the Gulf of Guinea and international and regional organizations to deter pirates and robbers. It also urges countries to share information with Interpol.