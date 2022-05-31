Under state order, Georgia district sets school renovation

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Facing state demands to move forward, a suburban Atlanta school board has voted for a $50 million overhaul at an aging high school after previously voting three times against it. The DeKalb County school board voted unanimously on Tuesday to renovate Druid Hills High School. The dispute over Druid Hills climaxed after students made a video about poor conditions including raw sewage. State Superintendent Richard Woods intervened in the dispute by saying he would cut off state facilities money until the 93,000-student district addressed issues at Druid Hills. The state said after the vote that it will approve money for DeKalb as long as the district follows through.