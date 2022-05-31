Zverev stops Alcaraz, reaches 2nd Paris semifinal in a row

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Zverev has reached his second consecutive semifinal at the French Open with a four-set victory over 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz. Zverev ended Alcaraz’s 14-match winning streak. Alcaraz had a set point to force the match to a fifth but he couldn’t convert it and soon enough Zverev had wrapped up his 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7) victory. It is the first time in 12 tries that 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Zverev has won a Grand Slam match against an opponent ranked in the top 10. Zverev will face Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in the semifinals. Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan advanced to the women’s semifinals.