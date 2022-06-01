A frank exchange of views: French diplomats on rare strike

By ELAINE GANLEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Members of the French diplomatic corps are dropping their traditional reserve to go on a rare strike, angered by a planned reform they fear will hurt their careers and France’s standing in the world. Some ambassadors and numerous diplomats, in posts ranging from Tokyo to the Middle East and Washington, have said they would honor Thursday’s day-long strike. They oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to merge their professional standing with that of other civil servants, starting in January. Macron’s April decree will reportedly affect about 800 diplomats, but its opponents claim that’s just the beginning.