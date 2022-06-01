After decades in prison, California man innocent of murder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who spent 21 years in prison for a gang murder he denied committing has been declared factually innocent by a judge. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that Alexander Torres was freed from prison last fall after a judge set aside his 2001 second-degree murder conviction. Another judge in April declared Torres factually innocent after prosecutors identified another man as the shooter who jumped out of a car and killed Martin Guitron in 2000 in the Los Angeles suburb of Paramount. Torres admitted Martin was a gang rival but denied being at the shooting scene. Authorities seeking evidence to charge the other man.