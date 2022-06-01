At least 11 dead, 33 missing after Agatha’s hit on Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Agatha left at least 11 people dead and 33 missing in the southern state of Oaxaca after setting off deadly flooding and landslides. Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat gave the updated toll Wednesday, saying that more than 40,000 people in the state have been affected, primarily along the coast and in the mountains just beyond. Agatha was the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May in the eastern Pacific. It hit Monday afternoon on a sparsely populated stretch of small beach towns and fishing villages in Oaxaca.