California Highway Patrol to pay $4M over slaying-suicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol has agreed to pay nearly $4 million to settle a lawsuit that said the agency was responsible for an officer who killed his estranged wife, wounded her lover and then killed himself in 2018. The Sacramento Bee says the CHP had temporarily taken away Brad Wheat’s service handgun after he made violent threats during his crumbling marriage but later returned the weapon, which was used in the attack. The settlement agreement came several weeks before the scheduled June 7 start of the lawsuit trial.